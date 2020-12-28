Altoona woman charged after wrecking Jeep into brick wall on purpose

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces a felony charge after police say she intentionally rammed her Jeep into three road signs and a lamppost before she drove into a brick wall.

Kelly D. Feather, 49, is accused of driving into three road signs before hitting a lamp post at the 19th Street exit of the 10th Avenue Expressway on the afternoon of Saturday, November 21, according to charges filed by Altoona police

Witnesses told police Feather hit the lamp post until it collapsed onto her Jeep and then she repeatedly struck a brick wall outside the Booker T. Washington Center on the 1000 block of 19th Street until the vehicle was no longer drivable.

Feather was taken to UPMC Altoona where she admitted to intentionally crashing the Jeep, saying, “I was trying to get all things to stop going wrong.”

Police noted the lamp post would cost $7,000 to replace and each of the road signs cost $450.

Feather was released Monday on an unsecured $5,000 bond after her arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones. A preliminary hearing is slated for February 21.