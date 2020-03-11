Altoona woman charged after fighting with AMED, police in back of ambulance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police have charged an Altoona woman after she resisted arrest and fought with AMED and police in the back of an ambulance.

Police report that 34-year-old Heidi Garman approached police on March 8 while they were on the scene of an accident where a car hit a deer. Garman was reported to be ‘highly intoxicated’ and possibly on meth.

Police took her into custody for public drunkenness. While attempting to transport her to UPMC Altoona, she began to fight with AMED and the officer in the back of the ambulance and had to be subdued.

Garman is charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, public drunkenness, criminal mischief, harassment, and disorderly conduct.