Police: Altoona woman caught with 300 bags of heroin, other drugs

Amanda Mottern, 38, of Altoona, faces charges after police said she was in possession of a significant amount of drugs in Cambria County.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces a slew of charges after she was pulled over by police for allegedly going nearly double the speed limit with a significant amount of drugs in her car.

On Aug. 30 around 8:45 p.m., Jackson Township Police pulled over 38-year-old Amanda Mottern for going 102 mph through the intersection of Admiral Perry Highway (east) at William Penn Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Once police approached Mottern, they report her pupils were constricted and she was sweating. They also note she was unable to complete a sentence.

After a field sobriety test, police determined she was under the influence, and they placed her under arrest.

Mottern requested her purse, which police found contained a multi-colored ziplock bag with six bricks of heroin that contained 50 bags per brick, totaling 300 bags of heroin.

They also found small amounts of suspected meth. Additionally, Mottern told them that there was a box of syringes within the passenger area of the vehicle along with other various drug paraphernalia items.

Mottern is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs in addition to other charges including possession of a controlled substance. using drug paraphernalia, speeding, careless/reckless driving and other summary charges.

She is confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000. Mottern’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.