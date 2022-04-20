ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after police found her with various items she reportedly tried to steal from a FeFi store. on 6th avenue.

Amber DeLeo, 37, was reportedly in the FeFi’s on 6th Avenue on April 19 and trying to walk behind the counter to take packs of cigarettes when the police were called.

An Altoona officer was already parked behind the FiFi building and walked around to the front door to find the cashier locking DeLeo inside with them.

After being let in, it was found that DeLeo said she had permission from the “constable or sheriff” that she was allowed behind the counter before trying to claim the owner had her credit card and she was taking the cigarettes.

Inside DeLeo’s handbag, police said she had three cans of soda, a YoCrunch strawberry yogurt, $3.99 in white meat chicken and a package of Hershey’s chocolate chip cookie dough.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

DeLeo was found to have had previous shoplifting charges with guilty pleas. She was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 4.