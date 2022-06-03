ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing felony charges after an investigation that involved multiple controlled buys with officers.

Stephanie Weyandt, 34 (Blair County Prison)

Stephanie Weyandt, 34, is facing felony charges relating to the distribution of crack cocaine and methamphetamine after police used informants to help catch her in the action this past April.

According to reports, police were contacted by an informant in April about Weyandt wanting $400 for the meth she gave them in a controlled buy earlier this year, saying she owed them two $50 bags of crack cocaine. Another controlled buy was set up to give Weyandt the money and to get the crack cocaine promised to the informant.

The informants went to a home on the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue with police following close behind. Officers watched both go into the home from where they were stationed.

Inside the home, they told police they gave the $400 to a woman and got the bags of drugs that were ‘owed’ to them. They spoke with the women about a few random things and then left. They drove back to the police department with officers following closely behind again.

Weyandt was arrested and charged. She was placed in Blair County Prison unable to pay the $100,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.