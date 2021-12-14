Altoona woman busted after hiding bag of stolen Kohl’s items behind furniture store, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after she was caught on camera trying to hide a bag of stolen items, according to Logan Township Police.

Rachel Weigner, 34, is being charged after police were called to Ashley Furniture in Logan Centre on Dec. 5, for a report of employees finding a duffle bag behind their store.

After police were given an image of her trying to hide the bad in the bushes, officers were able to locate and identify Weigner nearby. During the investigation, police took the bag of merchandise to Kohl’s and it was verified to all be items from their store. Roughly $1,017 in merchandise was taken including jewelry, clothing and bags, police noted in their release.

Weigner was arrested for felony retail theft and receiving stolen property.