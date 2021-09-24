Altoona woman attacks boyfriend with metal bat, faces charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is facing assault charges after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a metal bat police say.

When police arrived at the residence at the 2000 block of 3rd Street Thursday, Sept. 23, afternoon they saw the injuries the boyfriend sustained from the incident.

Alyssa Frontz, 33, became angry after she got a Facebook message from her boyfriend about their relationship. Her boyfriend told her to just ignore and forget the message, but instead, she grabbed a metal little league baseball bat and started smashing his personal belongings.

Frontz then approached him and swung the bat, hitting his left arm and hand. When he left the house to call 911, Frontz followed him. She grabbed him by his t-shirt and proceeded to rip at it. She also scratched him on the right side of his neck underneath his nose with her fingernails.

Frontz currently has a monetary value of bail set at $50,000 and currently awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.