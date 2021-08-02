Police: Altoona woman assaults, strangles boyfriend during argument

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is in custody after allegedly assaulting, strangling and biting her boyfriend in an altercation at their residence.

Police arrived at the 400 block of Cherry Ave and found the victim holding down his girlfriend, Kayla Adkins outside of their home. According to the victim’s statement to police, the couple engaged in a verbal argument over events that occurred while they were split up.

The victim told police that Adkins, 26, eventually “became enraged” and started attacking him, according to the criminal complaint. The victim then told police that she hit him at least 20 times on his face and head. When the victim tried to restrain her, she bit his upper right and left arms.

The altercation went on for some time during which Adkins threatened to kill the victim, herself, and his mother. Adkins continued to strike and bite the victim before eventually placing her hands around his neck to choke him. The victim said she choked him two or three times for about 10-15 seconds.

The fighting stopped once Adktins exited the residence and started having an anxiety attack prior to police arriving. The couple’s children were in the home during the length of the incident.

According to police, Gordon had visible lacerations and bruises when they arrived at the scene. Adkins told police that the argument started because the victim told her he “loved someone else,” the criminal complaint said.

Adkins was charged with a felony count of strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault. Her bail is set at $75,000 and she awaits her preliminary hearing scheduled for August 11.