Altoona woman arrested with stolen U-Haul, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after she failed to return a U-Haul for more than 40 days.

Police report that 37-year-old Donna Colabove was arrested and charged on Nov. 3rd after the owner of a U-Haul called to file a report for a stolen van. Colabove had rented the van on Sept. 21, 2020, and paid a $90 deposit. She reportedly failed to return the van on Sept. 23 and allegedly changed her phone number and moved. U-Haul was unable to contact her at this point.

They called police on the 41st day to file a report. The van was found when they contacted a family member on the 300 block of 1st avenue and saw the van pull in behind the house and park. Colabove was taken into custody.

The victim assessed the mileage and damage. The amount owed totaled $4,000 while the damage to the roof of the van would be assessed at a later date.

Colabove is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and theft of services.