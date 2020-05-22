Altoona woman arrested, charged after assaulting boyfriend, two others

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing a number of charges after assaulting her boyfriend and two others.

According to police, Olivia Chamberlain carried out that assault back on the 16th.

Chamberlain allegedly began attacking her boyfriend and another woman after finding them together.

We’re told Chamberlain also hit another male inside the home several times with a baseball bat when he tried to stop her.

She’s being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges.