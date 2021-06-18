Altoona woman arrested after parole agents find drugs, unregistered gun

Monica Harf, 33, was arrested Thursday morning after the Cobra .38 caliber Derringer and 2 ounces of methamphetamine were found by the parole agents.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is in jail after a state probation and parole house check turned up drugs and an unregistered handgun.

Monica Harf, 33, was arrested Thursday morning after the Cobra .38 caliber Derringer and 2 ounces of methamphetamine were found by the parole agents who were at Harf’s home on the 1400 block of 16th Avenue to do a house check on another person, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

The gun and meth were found in Harf’s bedroom along with scales, drug paraphernalia, some marijuana and suspected packaging materials such as printed plastic bags.

Police indicated Harf admitted the items were hers and she got the gun from an unknown person on the street.

Harf’s bail was set at $75,000 cash, and she remains in Blair County prison.

A preliminary hearing on charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with misdemeanor counts of sale or transfer of firearms, drug possession, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession is scheduled for June 23.