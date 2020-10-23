Altoona woman arrested after almost driving over officer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman in Altoona faces several charges including DUI and reckless endangerment after police say she almost hit an officer.

It started when the officer pulled in front of Amy Becker’s car and she reportedly tried to drive away. She then resisted the officer’s orders to exit the car before slamming her foot on the gas pedal, kicking up shale and rocks, forcing the officer to quickly jump back from the car.

The officer finally got Becker to put the car in park and get out. She was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.