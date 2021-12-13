Altoona woman accused of stealing vehicle, firearm

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces felony theft charges after being accused of stealing a vehicle, a firearm and other items from a man’s apartment.

BRIDGET BUTLER

Bridget D. Butler, 58, is accused of taking the items on the evening of Dec. 8. The man told police Butler was staying at his apartment and fell asleep on his couch. The man told police he woke up in the middle of the night to find that Butler had left and his car was missing, along with his firearm and his wallet.

Police said that after they left the apartment, the man called 911 saying that Butler had returned. The man said he confronted Butler about the vehicle and other stolen items and she ran away.

Butler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.