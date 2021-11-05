Altoona woman accused of hitting ex-husband with baseball bat

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces felony charges after police were told she hit her ex-husband in the head with an aluminum baseball bat.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at the 2700 block of 6th Avenue, according to Altoona police. Patricia Wendt, 34, allegedly kicked at her ex-husband’s door trying to get into his house. Once he opened the door, she swung the baseball bat and hit him in the head.

The man told police he went to the kitchen, and Wendt followed him and hit him again in the arm. He managed to take the bat from her. Once he took the bat, he shoved her out of the kitchen and onto the porch and closed the door.

Wendt then allegedly grabbed a Razor scooter and started hitting the screen door trying to get in again. Eventually, she gave up before police arrived, the affidavit noted.

She was found a few blocks away from her ex-husband’s house and was arrested. Police reported she also had a counterfeit $100 bill on her.

Along with felony and misdemeanor assault charges, Wendt is also charged with felony forgery. She was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Nov. 17.