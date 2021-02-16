Altoona woman accused of hitting child with extension cord

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman has been accused of lashing a child under the age of 12 with an extension cord on Feb. 15.

Dajah Robinson, 40, has been charged with simple assault and harassment.

According to a statement provided by police, the victim said he arrived at Robinson’s residence at 4:45 p.m. when Robinson accused the boy of recording her on his cellphone. Robinson reportedly tried to take the victim’s cellphone then proceeded to grab an extension cord and lashed him two times in the back, according to the charges filed.

The boy fell and guarded himself with his backpack. Police said Robinson continued to strike him as he attempted to leave the residence. When he locked himself in the bathroom, Robinson allegedly broke into the bathroom and hit him with the cord again, according to the victim’s statement.



When the victim managed to leave the residence, he said Robinson chased after him in her vehicle as he attempted to make his way to a family friend’s house to call his father. Police noted several welts and lacerations on the victim’s body after the incident, according to the report.

Police interviewed Robinson over the phone, who said she “disciplined him with an electrical cord.” She told police she lashed the victim “wherever she could get him” and that “it’s not over. I will still spank him.”



Robinson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.