Altoona woman accused of endangering 14-year-old, stalking ex, faces charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have arrested and charged a woman after allegedly stalking her ex and endangering the welfare of a 14-year-old.

Police say that 49-year-old Sonya Figuero was following her ex after he dropped a car off at a friend’s house on Nov. 6, with his mother and daughter in the truck. Figuero reportedly called asking why he was at the friend’s house. The ex hung up and proceeded to take his mother home when he saw Figuero in his rearview mirror, driving erratically. He tells police that he thought she was going to hit them numerous times.

When trying to drop off his mother at home, he tells police that Figuero sped up beside him and got out of the car yelling at him. He said she had her cellphone in her hand but at first, he thought it was a gun as she has a conceal permit. She reportedly left after the mother told her that she called the police.

After speaking with the ex and his other daughter on the phone about Figuero driving through the trailer complex and calling to asking about cars in the parking lot of his home, police decided to speak with Figuero. According to the complaint, she was not at her home on E. Grant Avenue when police tried to make contact.

Police state that Figuero later arrived at the APD station in Altoona asking why they were at her house. At this point, officers directed her to an interview room where she was read her Miranda rights before telling police she understands and wants to explain what happened. She stated to police that she and her ex were only in an argument over the phone about a custody issue, but couldn’t remember where she was when they argued. Figuero then refused to answer any more questions and was subsequently placed into custody.

Figuero is facing charges of Stalking, Terroristic threats, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.