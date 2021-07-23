Altoona will hold 2nd public meeting for American Rescue Plan funds

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona has been awarded $19.6 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, and they’re asking the public for more input on how to allocate it.

The second meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 16 at the Penn State Devorris Downtown Center Auditorium at 1431 12th Avenue. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is for the sole purpose of the American Resue Plan funds.

The meeting is intended to provide City residents with information on the guidelines and requirements set forth by the federal government for the City’s expenditure of funds and to receive public comment/recommendation

The first listening session was held July 20 at the Altoona High School. Flooding was the most common concern among those who spoke at the meeting.