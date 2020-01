ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A water main break at 829 5th Ave in Altoona has left approximately 22 customers without water while crews are on scene making repairs.

These customers on the 800th block of 5th Ave. are also under a Boil Water Advisory.

Customers affected will be receiving a call and text with updates from the Altoona Water Authority. Status updates will also be posted on their website

The full post from their Facebook page can be read below.