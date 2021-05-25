WANTED: Altoona police search for man wanted for kidnapping, other charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is searching for a wanted man on multiple charges, including kidnapping and robbery of a motor vehicle.

MATTHEW LEHMAN

Matthew Paul Lehman, 38, has also been charged with aggravated assault, theft, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from an incident where he allegedly held a female victim against her will and stole her vehicle, according to Altoona police.

Lehman is a white male and is 6’01” and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and he may be operating a stolen brown 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander with a PA registration of KFX-6273.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Altoona police at 814-949-2490 or by sending a private message to their Facebook page.