Altoona Walgreens closed temporarily due to aftermath of Ida

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — “I walked up here and they were closed,” Customer Kathy Martz said.

Martz, just like countless others since Saturday afternoon has experienced the same shut doors at the only Walgreens in the Altoona area.

And it’s all because of Hurricane Ida.

When the storm hit last week its power knocked out the Altoona companies data servers and because of that, the company is unable to access any servers to provide service to both patients of the pharmacy and customers.

“I actually was going to print pictures off for my sister she just had a baby,” Martz said.

Right now it’s unclear how many Walgreens locations nationwide have been affected because of the server issues.

We reached out to Walgreen’s corporate office multiple times but have not received a response.

“It’s a little upsetting,” Martz said.

Workers say if you need your medicine now and can’t because of the closure call your doctor and have it filled somewhere else temporarily.

As for when it will reopen that remains unanswered.