ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is featuring its services for female veterans and military members.

The initiative comes after Chief of Staff Dr. Angela Rowe says just 8% out of 27,000 Veterans Affairs members in the surrounding 14 counties are women.

Dr. Rowe says there’s a dedicated team of 16 providers that were trained to care for women with an emphasis on comfort, familiarity and community.

“You’re going to see the same provider,” Dr. Rowe said. “And there’s a connection and a warmth that we provide.”

Active Navy Reserve member and VA member Rhiana Scott says she goes to the center for all her medical needs.

“I actually get seen here for all my services,” Scott said. “I don’t get seen in the outside community. My primary care physician is phenomenal, and her team is great.”

Scott says she first heard about the VA after she started working there, but she enrolled at the facility shortly after.

She says she encourages all veterans to apply and is excited for an enrollment fair coming Thursday, July 14 featuring food, music and Altoona Curve tickets.

Military members and veterans can also apply any time on the VA’s website as well as make appointments, view all provided services and look at different locations.