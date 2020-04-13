Altoona veteran to be inducted into Pittsburgh Hall of Valor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona native Fred Monahan will soon be inducted into the Joseph A. Dugan Hall of Valor at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Pittsburgh.

He is one of the most highly decorated marines from Pennsylvania that served in the Vietnam War.

His story will be honored with that of other veterans who were awarded the Medal of Honor and other medals of distinction, like the Navy Cross.

Monahan was awarded the Navy Cross March 24th, 1968 for what happened to him and his men in Vietnam about 15 months earlier.

On May 3rd, 1967 Monahan was a rifleman, and an intelligence scout in a position on a hill that was of great interest to both sides.

In a battle for the position near Khe Sanh, Monahan’s company came under intense mortar, automatic weapons fire and hand grenade attack. While others pulled back, Monahan put himself in between hundreds of attackers and the command post and was injured by a grenade.

He stopped repeated enemy assaults while commanding 4 other men.

“It was certain death, so we’re going to go down swinging. And it was an enemy position they vacated on a hilltop and we took without a fight. They came back 3 nights later to take it back off of us. I knew when I heard enemy sergeants and lieutenants screaming to their men, ‘go get ‘em, kill those Americans.’ I knew I better, people better put up a fight” – Fred Monahan, Vietnam War veteran

They kept the enemy pinned down until reinforcements arrived. Then Monahan guided the American troops in a counter-attack.

Monahan said that he fired rifles and threw grenades for 5 hours.

Monahan doesn’t consider himself a hero. “I am not a hero. The solders, sailors, airmen and Marines who lost their lives are the heroes.”

Fred lives in Greystone Court Villas in Altoona and has a son in Punxsutawney.

The ceremony for Monahan and others at the Soliders and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh has been put on hold until the Covid 19 restrictions have been removed.