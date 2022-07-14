ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center hosted its first in-person enrollment fair in over two years on Thursday.

On Thursday, July 14 almost 100 veterans registered in front of the medical center while enjoying music and food. They all received a free ticket to that night’s Altoona Curve game at PNG Field.

VA staff walked veterans through the application process and spoke about the benefits of joining.

“When a veteran comes here, and they get healthcare, they go back to the other veterans they know and they tell them, ‘if you want great healthcare, you need to come to the VA,'” Interim Associate Director Shaun Shenk said. “We hear it every day. We’ve heard it here already. We’ve heard veterans come up and say, ‘my friend told me this is the best healthcare. This is where I need to be.’ And so that’s really our goal.”

The fair comes after the center opened a new 15,000-square-foot expansion area just two weeks ago that will be the new primary care center for patients.