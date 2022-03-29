ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a two-year hiatus, the James E. Van Zant VA Medical Center in Altoona is back to hosting its annual Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony.

Despite cold weather, many veterans came to the center along Pleasant Valley Boulevard on Tuesday, March 29 for the 50th anniversary of when Americans last served in the Vietnam War. To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, a wreath was laid on the replica wall.

“When those veterans came home, they weren’t recognized the way they should have been recognized and I think our medical center director pointed that out in her speech and what we’re trying to do today is make sure that they know that they’re not forgotten and that they will always be respected and treated well at a VA Medical Center,” James E. Van Zant VA Medical Center Associate Director Shaun Shenk said.

Veterans in attendance who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 received a commemorative lapel pin. The VA Medical Center plans to continue hosting the event up until the 50th anniversary of when the war ended.