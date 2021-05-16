Altoona VA Medical Center holds wreath laying ceremony for Armed Forces Day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saturday was Armed Forces Day and a local VA medical center marked the day with a special ceremony.

The Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona marked the occasion with a wreath laying ceremony at the Wall that Heals, the local replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Nine wreaths in total were placed at the wall.

Armed Forces Day, which falls on the third Saturday in May, is a day to pay special tribute to the men and women of the armed forces.