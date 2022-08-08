ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Veterans Affairs medical center in Altoona is looking to hire more nurses during an upcoming job fair.

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be hosting the career fair on Friday, Aug. 12 in its main parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center will be doing on site interviews for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and aides for multiple departments.

Acting Medical Center Director Clayton Rickens said they are expanding their staff to help provide more services for our nations veterans.

“As we continue to see community Veterans Choose our VA, expanding our nursing staff is essential to our mission of caring for all those who have ‘borne the battle’”, Rickens said. “Growing our nursing team will allow us to continue increasing services for our Nation’s Heroes, while enriching the careers of nurses who join us in caring for those who fought for our freedoms.”

Those who apply are asked to bring their resumes, references and any pertinent licensing documents.

For more information, call VA public affairs at 814-943-8164 ext. 8602.