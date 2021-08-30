Altoona VA center to hold education fair for veterans, community

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will host an outdoor Education Fair Tuesday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in the center’s parking lot.

The fair will teach veterans, employees and communities about opportunities to advance their careers. Also at the fair will be more information about available programs to help veterans pay for tuition.

Through various GI Bills, the Yellow Ribbon Program and other educational assistance programs, veterans can have their entire tuition paid for at public in-state schools. Some of these programs have an expiration date after a Veteran’s tour of duty—so it’s important to use education funding while it’s available. The fair will show Veterans all the funding they can receive when pursuing a degree.

The fair will feature representatives from local colleges and technical schools, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Juniata College, Mount Aloysius College, Penn Highlands Community College, Conemaugh School of Nursing, the South Hills School of Business & Technology, and the Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center.