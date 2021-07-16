Altoona transportation service unveils new renovations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A public transportation service in Altoona revealed some major upgrades it has received with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Amtran, located at 3301 5th Ave, reveals the addition of seven new CNG buses, a renovated driver’s lounge and new upgrades to the company’s 120-year-old garage. Company officials are very pleased with the upgrades.

Amtran remained open all throughout the pandemic since public transportation was classified as an essential service.

Other renovation projects were also unveiled today such as renovations to the dispatch and administrative offices and some technology upgrades.