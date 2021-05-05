1 sent to hospital after Altoona tractor-trailer crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 7th Street and 7th Avenue. According to officials at the scene, a woman ran a red light there and pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer. The trailer hit the woman’s vehicle, causing her to be transported to UPMC Altoona for her injuries.

The collision impacted in the morning but has cleared up as of Wednesday afternoon.