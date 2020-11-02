Altoona traffic stop leads to drug bust, three charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three have been charged after a traffic stop in Altoona led to police finding meth, marijuana, packaging supplies, cash, and more in the early hours of Monday morning.

Altoona Police say they pulled over a Dodge Plymouth with expired plates that actually belonged to a Chevrolet at around 2:30 a.m. on November 2, on the 3300 block of Beale Avenue. The driver, 29-year-old- Tanner Galetti, and passengers 29-year-old Damien Hild and 20-year-old Hailey McDonald, gave police very vague answers about what they were doing out after being unable to supply registration or proof of insurance.

After being asked to get out of the car, a lockbox full of drug paraphernalia was seen on the floorboard of the passenger seat where Hild was sitting. He was also found to have meth and $505 on him when searched. Police report that back-up arrived and AD Weeks was called to confirm a search of the car.

Upon searching, police found suboxone hidden in cigarette packs, marijuana, a grinder, multiple scales, baggies, and multiple needles including one that was ‘loaded’ under the front passenger(Hild)’s seat.

After taking all three to the Altoona Police Department, McDonald told police that they were at a friend’s house and the two men were selling drugs and she was only smoking weed. She stated that the pink bag with weed, baggies, and a scale that was found in the car belonged to her.

By 4:30 a.m., police say that the suspected meth, over 23 grams, showed positive after being tested. Shortly after the suspected marijuana showed positive during the Nik E test.

All three have been charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver along with other related charges.