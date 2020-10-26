Altoona to see multiple road closures for paving

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTA) — The City of Altoona will be closing roads and setting detours on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for a city paving project.
Paving is expected to last just one day, weather permitting. A rain date will be Thursday, Oct. 29.
The paving projects include:
- South 8th Street from Bell Avenue to Carl Avenue.
- South 7th Street from Bell Avenue to Walton Avenue.
- Walton Avenue from South 7th Street to South 8th Street.
- Bell Avenue from South 6th Street to South 8th Street.
- Bell Avenue from South 8th Street to the dead end.
The city says that with the exception of Begin With Us Daycare, motorists will be detoured.