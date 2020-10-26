Altoona to see multiple road closures for paving

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTA) — The City of Altoona will be closing roads and setting detours on Wednesday, Oct. 28 for a city paving project.

Paving is expected to last just one day, weather permitting. A rain date will be Thursday, Oct. 29.

The paving projects include:

South 8th Street from Bell Avenue to Carl Avenue.

South 7th Street from Bell Avenue to Walton Avenue.

Walton Avenue from South 7th Street to South 8th Street.

Bell Avenue from South 6th Street to South 8th Street.

Bell Avenue from South 8th Street to the dead end.

The city says that with the exception of Begin With Us Daycare, motorists will be detoured.