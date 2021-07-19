Altoona to host public meeting on American Rescue Plan

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The city of Altoona will hold a public meeting on the American Rescue Plan (ARP) July 20 at the Altoona High School Auditorium.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will focus on providing residents with information on guidelines and requirements set forth by the federal government for Altoona’s spending of American Rescue Plan funds. There will also be a segment of the meeting where the public will be able to provide recommendations on ARP spending.
According to the White House, the American Rescue Plan has devoted $1 trillion toward economic recovery in the United States. This includes $360 billion in emergency funding for rare, local, territorial and tribal governments.
The Altoona High School Auditorium is located at 1404 6th Avenue.
