ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation is hosting its first-ever money raffle next Friday night, June 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Swiss Club in efforts to raise money for cure-based research.

Guests will have a chance to win a grand prize of $4,000 in addition to 50/50s, small games of chance and a basket raffle.

Admission is $100 for two adults, which includes appetizers, dinner, draft beer and soda. Local musician Nathan Glunt will provide entertainment.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be purchased online.

Money raised goes to research for Type 1 diabetes, the auto-immune disease that causes the body to stop producing insulin, an essential hormone to get energy from food. It has no cure and cannot be prevented.

Mothers Susan Lundberg and Jill Blescia started the foundation in 2016 after their daughters Kailyn and Jill, respectfully, were diagnosed with the disease.

“I would love for [Kailyn] to have a life again without Type 1, and we’re going to do everything we can to raise money to make sure that goal happens for everyone dealing with this disease,” Lundberg said. “Everyone with Type 1 deserves a life without it. I feel very confident that we can find a cure.”

The foundation has two main goals — to find ways to transplant new cells that will produce insulin for those with the disease and to create devices to perform the duties of the malfunctioning cells.

The organization has made several contributions from its previous fundraisers, including a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The money raffle will take place outside under the pavilion of the Swiss Club.

You can read more about the organization here.