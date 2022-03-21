ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold Mass in communion with Pope Francis and in solidarity with those suffering in Ukraine and Russia on March 25.

Mass will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona.

“Catholics associate this act of consecration with the apparitions of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima,” explained Bishop Bartchak. “In 1917, Our Lady of Fatima said that in order to put an end to war and the persecution of the Church, we must pray and consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It is one of the most profound expressions of the intercessory prayer of Mary who is the Mother of the Church. Under that title, she is the patron saint of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.”

A special collection will be taken during the Mass for these suffering from the effects of war, accoridng to the Diocese.



