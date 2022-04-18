BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man that was accused of stealing $2,000 worth of items from Dick’s Sporting Goods last year was arrested again for allegedly stealing from Sheetz on Friday.

On April 15 around 11 p.m., 36-year-old Matthew C. Robinson stole a Twisted Tea from a beer cooler at the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue, opened it, and walked out without paying for it, the shift supervisor told Altoona police. He also took a buffalo chicken sandwich.

When police arrested Robinson, they noted he was swearing at officers and told them that he “was not going to jail for anyone.” While being searched, Robinson also allegedly headbutted an officer.

Robinson was sent to Blair County Prison with bail at $40,000 cash. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, retail theft, simple assault and harassment.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.