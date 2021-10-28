Altoona teens sentenced for murder of 15-year-old

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Altoona teens have been sentenced for the murder of 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching in 2020.

Owen Southerland, 17, has been sentenced to 35 years to life and will be eligible for parole after 35 years. Omedro Davis Jr., 18, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a slew of other charges. He will be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Logan Persing pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery-related charges. He will be sentenced to 17 to 34 years in prison.

Southerland pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, along with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal use of communications facility, illegally carrying a firearm and minor not to possess a firearm.

Devon Pfirsching was killed on Feb. 25, 2020 in an Altoona alley. Police said the teens killed and robbed Pfirsching after luring him to meet them to buy marijuana.

Damien Green is facing charges in relation to Pfirsching’s death.