Altoona teen donated over $2,500 from lemonade stand to cancer research

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two weeks ago, we shared the story of a 15 year old girl from Altoona, raising money with a lemonade stand.

Thursday morning, Julia McCauley gave a big check to the American Cancer Society.

Check out these photos Julia sent us when she handed that check over to the organization’s State College office.

This year’s total was more than four times what she collected last year, donating more than $2,500.

The teen said she’ll continue with the lemonade stand every summer until a cure is found, adding that one day, her own kids will be a part of the cause.