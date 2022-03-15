BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In support of the Mountain Lion Backpack Program, the Altoona Teachers Union is looking for your help in their food drive.

On Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mansion Park parking lot, the Altoona Teachers Union will be accepting donations that will be passed out to Altoona Elementary students and have helped feed over 1,000 elementary students.

Below is a list of items that the program is seeking:

Granola Bars

Oatmeal

Ramen Noodles

Rice Krispy Treats

Pringles

Pudding Cups

Fruit Cups

Applesauce

Cheez-Its

Handy Snacks

Pop Tarts

Yoo-hoo Drink Boxes

Juice Boxes

Knorr Rice Packs

Canned pasta

Canned Tuna/Chicken

Cereal

Cracker packs

Mashed Potato Pouches

Pancake Mix Pouches

The mission of the Mountain Lion BackPack Program is to provide elementary children in the Altoona Area School District with food for the weekends when other resources may not be available to them.