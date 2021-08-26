Altoona teacher, student injured in cafeteria incident

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teacher and student were injured Thursday following an incident at the Altoona Area High School.

The incident occurred in the high school cafeteria when a 17-year-old senior was allegedly attacked by another student and a teacher intervened, according to the senior’s mother.

Altoona Area School District Community Relations Director Paula Foreman says no weapons were involved and classes were not interrupted. Parents were notified of the lunchtime incident and Foreman added that social media posts indicating the involvement of weapons are false.

The Altoona Area School Board in late June approved a change to the Student Code of Conduct requiring clear backpacks, book bags and athletic bags for students in grades 6 through 12 starting in the fall.

The move intends to prevent any items from entering the school that could be harmful or dangerous to students or faculty.