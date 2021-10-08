Altoona Symphony Orchestra to hold ‘We love the 80s’ concert’

Violins are displayed in the shop and workshop of Italian-Colombian Master luthier and president of Cremona’s Antonio Stradivari luthiers consortium, Giorgio Grisales in Cremona on June 9, 2020. – Stradivarius’ homeland, the Italian city of Cremona, has become a laboratory for luthiers from all over the world : working in the tradition of the great masters, they try to resist despite a shrinking market and fierce Chinese competition. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a successful opening concert of “Beethoven’s Greatest Hits,” the Altoona Symphony Orchestra will perform a second concert of the season called, “We love the 80’s.”

Conducted by Nick Palmer, the orchestra will continue their 93rd season with the ’80s performance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Mishler Theatre.

“Don’t mistake the 80’s as just the 1980’s. Aside from that rather obvious, most recent decade, we are reaching way back to the 1680s, the 1780s and the 1880′,” Executive Director Rick Vanevenhoven said.

The concert will include works from composers over the past four centuries including Tchaikovsky, Hayden, Mozart and Pachelbel. Also featured will be a medley of 1980’s hits from the rock band, Journey.

“Between these classical works, we will move forward in time and present selections from popular artists such as Michael Jackson and the Norweigan synth-pop band, A-ha. It’s a highly unusual mix of music and we think these musical twists will be very entertaining,” Vanevenhoven continued.

Tickets for this concert as well as any others can be purchased by visiting or calling the Mishler Box Office at 814-944-9434 or online at the theater’s website.