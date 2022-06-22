ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – “Food for kids for the weekends” is the motto for the Mountain Lion Backpack Program which has open enrollment all summer.

The Mountain Lion Backpack Program allows parents to sign up for the program, which provides food on the weekends for school-age children. Parents can register through this google form. Pick-up locations for the backpacks will be at the participating churches throughout Altoona.

The program runs from June 16 – August 19. The following churches are partners with the program:

Center City – Thursdays 6-8 p.m.

Juniata United Methodist – Friday 2-6 p.m.

New Life Community Church – Friday 10 a.m. -6:30 p.m.

Catalyst Church – Friday Noon-6 p.m.

Faith Baptist – Friday 1-3 p.m.

Greenwood United Methodist – Friday 4-6 p.m.

Vineyard Church – Friday 9-12:30 p.m.

Providence Presbyterian – Friday 4-6 p.m.

4th Street Church of God – Friday 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. -6

The program utilizes a warehouse on 2900 Beale Avenue, close to the 29th Street Bridge. Volunteers pack each of the bags with a variety of foods and snacks. All of which have been donated to the program.

For more information, you can check out the Mountain Lion Backpack Program on Facebook or call 814-946-3651.