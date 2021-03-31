Altoona, State College South Hills Schools campuses hosting open house in April

South Hills will be hosting an Open House at both State College and Altoona locations April 10.

(WTAJ) — The South Hills School of Business and Technology will be hosting an open house at both their State College and Altoona locations on April 10.

According to school officials, the open house will be an in-person event held from from 9 am – 3 pm. Officials add that COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the event.

There will be large canopy tents placed on the yard outside of the schools if parents prefer not to go in their buildings. There will be air disinfecting systems installed in Air handling units within the building, officials added.

