Altoona, State College Chick-fil-A hold hiring event

(WTAJ) — Chick-fil-A is holding an area-wide hiring event here in central Pennsylvania and you’re welcome to apply.

The hiring event will take place from Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. More than 500 positions across the area are available, including roles as a Team Member, as well as in the restaurants’ Leadership Development Programs. Each applicant will receive a complimentary treat, courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

“My fellow Owner/Operators and I are extremely excited to welcome new Team Members to the Chick-fil-A teams across Central Pennsylvania,” said Judy Shaffer, local restaurant Operator at Chick-fil-A Lincoln Highway East and Chick-fil-A Fruitville Pike. “Our aim is to serve Guests and communities well, and we know that starts with our people. We invite all job hunters to come out and learn more about the unique benefits we provide our Team Members.”

Locally in our region, Chick-fil-A of Altoona and State College are taking part of the hiring event.

Chick-fil-A Altoona

106 Sierra Drive

Altoona, PA 16601

Chick-fil-A State College

1938 N Atherton St

State College, PA 16803