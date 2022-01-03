Altoona stabbing suspect arrested after walking into police station

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed another man in an Altoona home just before the new year.

Khalil Daniels-Murphy, 31, was taken into custody after walking into the police station Thursday, Dec. 30 while police were investigating a stabbing he was reportedly a part of. The stabbing happened just before 11 a.m. on the 1600 block of 14th Ave in an apartment when police say his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend showed up looking for his wallet.

Daniels-Murphy was in a bedroom of the apartment with the girl’s father when a child opened the front door and let the ex-boyfriend in. After finding the two in the bedroom talking, he was told to leave by Daniels-Murphy. The ex told police that they began to scuffle and wrestle after he saw a knife in Daniels-Murphy’s hand and told him he had a gun in his backpack. The girlfriend’s father also told police he saw a blue knife in Murphy’s hand before taking the grandchildren and getting out of the apartment.

The ex reportedly told police he only said he had a gun because Daniels-Murphy had a knife but there was no gun in his backpack. The ex related he wasn’t sure when he was stabbed but noticed the wounds after Daniels-Murphy ran from the apartment and left in his Blue Audi.

Police found his Audi at Altoona Rescue Mission when they were told he got out of his blue Audi and got into a silver/grey Audi that he also owned. Daniels-Murphy later walked into the Altoona Police Department and was interviewed. He said he didn’t have a knife and it was just his car keys. When asked what could have cut the victim through his shirt Daniels-Murphy reportedly said he might have had a car part in his jacket that was sharp.

Police noted the jacket left behind at the scene had no car parts or anything sharp in the pockets.

Khalil Daniels-Murphy was placed in Blair County Prison on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.