Altoona stabbing suspect also set stolen car on fire, police say

DEAN TWP., CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local police are reporting that Marcell Ellis, who was taken into custody for stabbing a man in the chest in Altoona was also responsible for stealing a car from Altoona and setting it on fire in Cambria County before being located in the Dysart area.

On May 4, 2020, Marcell Ellis allegedly stabbed a man in the chest in Altoona, sending him to UPMC Altoona with life-threatening injuries. Altoona Police began their search for Ellis, name unknown at the time.

After releasing the identity of Ellis, police reported they were given information that he was in the Dysart area of Cambria County on May 6, 2020.

In the meantime, State Police out of Ebensburg report that they discovered an abandoned and burned 2018 Toyota Tundra at roughly 1 p.m. on May 6.

State Police were contacted by Altoona Police in an attempt to find Ellis for the stabbing in Altoona. State Police found him and were able to turn him over to Altoona Police on the same day.

In the process of the investigation, police report that Ellis was involved in the theft and arson of the Toyota Tundra earlier that day.