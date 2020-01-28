Altoona stabbing leaves 2 facing charges, including the man stabbed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Police have arrested a woman after she stabbed a man who was allegedly assaulting her friend.

According to the criminal complaint, Michele Leed, 35, got into an altercation with Kenneth Spriggs, 46, over a previous romantic relationship and a drug debt Monday night, January 27, on the 1300 block of 2nd Avenue.

Spriggs had reportedly argued with Leed before another female in the house got involved. The woman later told police that Spriggs had thrown a bag of suspected meth at her before he lunged for her wallet.

While Spriggs allegedly struggled physically with her to try and get the wallet, Leed began shouting that she was going to get her knives.

Leed reportedly stabbed Spriggs in the left thigh twice, the left side of his torso, and cut his left ear. During the confusion, police report that Spriggs grabbed a $20 bill that fell from the woman’s wallet and ran from the area.

As police arrived, they found Leed with blood on her hands and a knife in her possession. She soon told police that she did in fact stab Kenneth Spriggs.

Police report they found Spriggs shortly after at an address on 17th Avenue in Altoona.

Michele Leed was taken into custody and faces charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kenneth Spriggs is at UPMC Altoona, recovering from surgery and injuries, and will be facing charges of simple assault, robbery with force, and harassment.