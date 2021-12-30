Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Altoona stabbing hospitalizes one, another in custody

Local News

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is in custody and another is hospitalized after police say a stabbing occurred Thursday morning in Altoona.

Altoona police say that the incident occurred before 11 a.m. at 1600 block of 14th Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was taken then to UPMC Altoona with moderate injuries and is in stable condition and a 31-year-old suspect is facing charges that are expecting to be filed Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as the story will be updated as more details are made available.

