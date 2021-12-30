Altoona stabbing hospitalizes one, another in custody

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is in custody and another is hospitalized after police say a stabbing occurred Thursday morning in Altoona.

Altoona police say that the incident occurred before 11 a.m. at 1600 block of 14th Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was taken then to UPMC Altoona with moderate injuries and is in stable condition and a 31-year-old suspect is facing charges that are expecting to be filed Thursday night.

