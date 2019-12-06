Altoona Spirit of Christmas Parade

Thursday evening friends and families gathered in Downtown Altoona for their annual Christmas parade.

The Christmas parade had a new route this year.

The parade went along Green Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Avenue and 16th Street.

12th Avenue has been eliminated from the parade route.

One family says coming to the parade has become a family tradition.

“We’ve been coming here since I was a kid and I figured I’d keep it in the tradition, bring my son and daughter with us,” Brenda Lego from Altoona, said.

There was a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks display after the parade.

Even Santa Claus was there to help folks get in the Christmas spirit.