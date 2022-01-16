Altoona shooting sends one to hospital, under investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A shooting that occurred in Altoona Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

It happened at about 9 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Sixth Avene, police said. The victim is a 32-year-old man but police did not release his name.

No one is in custody, but police describe the shooting as an isolated incident and said detectives are actively investigating the incident.