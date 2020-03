Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Area School District has announced that online classes for both elementary and secondary schools will begin on Monday, March 30.

Details are limited at this time, but they state that class times and schedules will be made available soon.

As of right now, these will take place until schools re-open under the order of Governor Wolf.

The online classes will take place using Zoom, Google Classroom, and Facebook.